Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – A crazy video has emerged showing the moment a young man and a lady had live sex in a TV show.

The seemingly energetic man is seen in the trending video chewing the lady mercilessly as the TV host watches.

The sex-starved TV host was impressed with the guy’s performance.

“Wow! Wow!’’ she was heard saying as the guy unleashed his monster ‘cassava’.

All this happened in the full glare of the cameras.

Watch the video here LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.