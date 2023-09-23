Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Inter Miami star, Lionel Messi has revealed that he and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, could try for another baby.

Messi, 36, and his beautiful wife Antonela, also 36, already share three sons together – Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 5.

The football superstar was asked if he and Antonela, a model and influencer, would consider having another baby by Argentinian comedian Migue Granados during an interview on OLGA. And Messi, who had welcomed Granados into his Miami home to film the segment, teased the arrival of a baby girl.

‘We’re not trying, but I don’t know [if the factory has closed],’ he admitted. ‘We’ll see if a baby girl arrives.’

Messi’s eldest son Thiago is already following in his father’s footsteps after joining Inter Miami’s academy in August.

But Messi revealed that Thiago is more of a mama’s boy, as he said his three sons all have very different personalities.

‘They have different personalities,’ Messi said. ‘Thiago, when he comes on the field to play, he doesn’t look at you.’

‘Mateo. He comes on, he greets the crowd, applauds. They’re different characters.’

He also claimed Ciro, his youngest, is still growing into himself.

‘The youngest is terrible,’ he joked. ‘He’s only five years old, and he’s not yet defined.’