Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Former Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua has issued a heartfelt plea for assistance as he endeavours to rebuild his life, following a challenging battle with bipolar mood disorder and drug abuse.

The troubled media personality took to social media and candidly shared the ongoing struggle he faces with his mental health and the loss of his career.

His journey through illness commenced in 2020 when he was diagnosed with bipolar mood disorder, a condition that had a profound impact on his life and career.

“I got out of the hospital last week, and I feel my mind has returned to normal, and I don’t want to go back to where I used to be,” Mbugua said in an emotional video.

“It feels so bad to call myself a former TV journalist. I am facing a problem, but I don’t want to seem like I am begging. I fell ill in 2020 after being diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, and since then, my life has fallen apart.

“I have lost so many things, including friends during this journey, and people got tired of me to the point where they were not willing to help’’ he added.

He went on to reveal that he is currently homeless after close friends who had previously offered him shelter told him to find accommodation elsewhere.

“I was in the hospital since last week, and I feel my mind is back to normal, and I don’t want to go back to where I used to be. So, I am homeless, and the people I was living with said they could not host me any longer,” he shared.

Despite his challenging circumstances, Mbugua’s resilience shines through.

In just one week since leaving the hospital, he has managed to formulate a business plan and a proposal for a potential client, complete with a company structure.

“I looked for someone else who could host me, but I couldn’t find anyone, and I just need your help. If you could help, please do. I have a business plan here, and I managed to put it together in the last week after I got out of the hospital. I also have a proposal for a client. All I need is a business partner who will help me with money and implement my idea,” he said.

Mbugua also shared his commitment to maintaining his sobriety, revealing that he has not used drugs for the past two months, emphasizing his desire to stay on a healthier path.

He bravely admitted to his past struggle with substance abuse, particularly with marijuana and cigarettes.

“I am suffering, and I don’t want to go back to depression again. I am two months clean from drugs. I was on weed and cigarettes, but I reached a point where I decided to quit,” Mbugua asserted.

