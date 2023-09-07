Thursday, September 7, 2023 – A rogue traffic police officer stationed in Karatina was filmed harassing a matatu driver while demanding a bribe of Ksh 10,000.

He arrested the driver on claims that the vehicle was unroadworthy.

In the video, the cop is seen telling the driver to bribe him with Ksh 10,000.

“Leta elfu kumi nikuachilie,” he says as the driver begs him not to take him to the police station.

He threatens the driver that the vehicle will have to undergo inspection if it is taken to the police station and in the process, he might end up paying more money.

He insists that the driver has to part with the money he was demanding.

“Siongei na wewe kama huna elfu kumi,” he further says.

The cop was not aware that he was being filmed secretly.

The video has been circulated on social media and it remains to be seen whether an action will be taken against him.

Watch the video and some of the reactions from Twitter users.

