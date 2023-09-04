Monday, September 4, 2023 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has urged President William Ruto to stop discriminating in his ongoing war against sugar cartels that have devasted the lives of sugarcane farmers in Western Kenya.

Last week, Ruto declared a total war against sugar cartels and singled out billionaire Rai Jaswant Singh and his purported accomplices, accusing them of monopolizing the sugar industry.

The President called upon these influential figures to exit the sugar business voluntarily, or else face potential consequences that he hinted could be dire.

However, Ole Kina, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement party ticket, urged Ruto to fight the real sugar cartels who come from the Mt Kenya region.

Ole Kina further stated that during former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, sugar barons and cartels from Mt Kenya evaded tax worth Sh 2 billion.

“Sugar Barons in Kenya are not only of Indian descent! Others close to power hail from the mountain and are VERY close to power. The last regime handed them a Ksh 2 billion tax bill,” Ole Kina wrote on Facebook.

The Kenyan DAILY POST