Saturday, September 23, 2023 – City lawyer Peter Wanyama is mourning the loss of his son, who died three days after being born.

Wanyama’s son was safely delivered in one of the prestigious local hospitals but sadly, he developed breathing problems and died.

Wanyama chose to drive his dead son in his Landcruiser V8 ahead of the burial, as he comes to terms with the painful loss.

According to him, it was his son’s first and last ride.

He described his son’s demise as a sad and deep loss and prayed that God would accept him in heaven.

‘’My blood’s first and final ride. It can’t be in a hearse. I drive him home myself,’’ he wrote.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.