Friday, September 1, 2023 – Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has spoken hours after President William Ruto vowed to fight corrupt judges who have been selling justice to the highest bidder.

Speaking at Kakamega State Lodge on Thursday, Ruto stated that some judges have been colluding with cartels to undermine the rule of law for personal gain.

The President raised concerns about the impartiality of certain judges, implying that their actions may be driven not by a commitment to justice, but rather by ulterior motives that are antithetical to the interests of the Kenyan people.

“You find a judge giving funny stay orders to a corruption case…someone who has stolen public money,” the President noted.

He said his administration will crush the corruption enterprise that also has in its racket individuals from the private sector, government parastatals, and county governments.

“This is a whole enterprise…it is a whole system and we have said it has individuals from across the sectors…your time is up… pia nyinyi mtahama,” he stated.

Reacting to Ruto’s tough announcement, Ahmednasir, who has been at the forefront of exposing cartels in the Judiciary, stated that the corrupt Judges have three options, to leave Kenya, go to exile, or go to heaven.

“H.E @WilliamsRutonow tells corrupt judges to; (a) leave Kenya and go to exile (preferably Iran or North Korea (b) go to jail or (c) go to heaven and wait for us there. @Kenyajudiciary,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

