Monday, September 4, 2023 – Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir, popularly known as Toto, has undergone a massive transformation, one year after being in power.

She has added too much weight and almost looks unrecognizable.

Her latest photo is trending on social media.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleOPIYO WANDAYI speaks on being lined up as next LUO Kingpin after RAILA ODINGA’s exit from the political scene
Next articleKenya Ports Authority in deep trouble for donating Sh1 million to GACHAGUA’s wife, Pastor DORCAS, as it emerges it was a corrupt deal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. kule bungeni mambo ni ku kula na kutombana kama panya.

Leave a Reply