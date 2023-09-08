Friday, September 8, 2023 – An opinion poll conducted by one of the local online blogs has revealed the politician who is set to inherit former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as Luo community kingpin.

Raila, 79, is in the sunset years of his long and odious political career and the Luo Council of Elders is hunting for his successor.

Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and Raila Odinga‘s daughter Winnie Odinga are among candidates who have been mentioned as possible candidates to replace Jakom.

In the opinion poll, 63 percent of Luos want Babu Owino to replace Raila Odinga as the community’s kingpin.

Opiyo Wandayi and Otiende Omollo tied at 13 percent while only 11 percent of the Luos want Winnie Odinga to inherit her father.

Here is the screenshot of the opinion poll

