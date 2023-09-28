Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Late Nairobi Hospital acting Finance Director, Eric Maigo has been portrayed by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as a man who loved women to the point of sleeping with an underage girl who killed him by stabbing him 25 times.

The underage girl identified as Anne Adhiambo was arrested on Tuesday at Bombululu slums in the Kibra constituency.

What surprised DCI sleuths is that Adhiambo was not the only woman who satisfied Maigo with his manly needs on that dark day.

According to DCI, Maigo slept with three other ladies before calling Adhiambo who killed him.

“He was a beast in bed and this has been attested by the three women who we questioned,” said a DCI sleuth who sought anonymity.

Eric Maigo will be laid to rest on Saturday, September 29 at his parent’s home in Keumbu, Kisii County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST