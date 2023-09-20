Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – A lady called Arinola shared a story about a pregnant woman who was in labour and begging her husband to borrow her some money to pay for a Cesarean section.

“The woman that was beside me in the labour ward when I had my daughter kept shouting “Taiwo (Her husband) please borrow me the money for the CS, I promise I’ll give it back to you”

She had been in labour since the day before.

I met her there and I left her there,” she wrote on Monday.