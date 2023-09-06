Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – A lady has shared a video showing the moment she stuck her pregnancy test stick into her man’s food to announce her pregnancy to him.
In the video, the couple’s friends all seemed to be aware of the plot by the lady.
The soon to be father had to eat up his snack before noticing it was a pregnancy test kit.
See video below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>