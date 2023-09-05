Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – An American lady has been hospitalized with a disfigured and swollen face after a man allegedly assaulted her because she refused to give her number to him.

The incident happened in Texas, USA.

In one of the videos, she shared on her Instagram stories, the heartbroken lady explained that the attacker hit her with a brick on the face while other men at the scene did nothing to stop him.

In another video from her hospital bed, the teary lady said she was afraid her attacker would never be caught after he got into his car and left the scene.