Monday, September 25, 2023 – A woman who has been a fiancée for 10 years without being made a wife has taken to Facebook to cry out.

Chico Ogbonna claims Onyekachi Nwabueze proposed to her 10 years ago and she has been wearing an engagement ring since then but they have not done their wedding.

Tagging her fiancé to the post on Facebook, she asked the public for advice on what to do.

See below.