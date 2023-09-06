Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Reality star, Kylie Jenner and American-French actor, Timothee Chalamet have finally gone public with their romance.

The couple displayed their affection for one another as they watched Beyonce perform in Los Angeles on Monday, September 4.

Kylie, 26, and Timothee, 27, were spotted locking lips as they watched Beyonce’s performance.

The couple were pictured together for the first time talking and flirting at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood at Beyonce’s third and final LA Renaissance tour stop.

They have been quietly dating since early April and have not broken up, TMZ reported.

Kylie and Timothée were first linked romantically in April via celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, after a tipster wrote in.

They are said to have sparked up a romance after they both attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show on January 25, 2023.

Kylie shares two children with ex-partner Travis Scott: daughter Stormi, five, and Aire, one. They started dating in 2017, welcoming Stormi the following year.

The couple split in October 2019 but reunited in February 2020, before splitting again during the holidays in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Timothée has been linked to Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza Gonzalez, and Lourdes Leon.