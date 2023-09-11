Monday, September 11, 2023 – Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Timothee Chalamet couldn’t keep their hands off each other while attending the Men’s Singles Final match at the US Open in New York on Sunday, September 11.

The 25-year-old lipkit mogul and 27-year-old actor shared a steamy kiss and had their hands around themselves as they watched Novak Djokovic win his record 24th Grand Slam title after he beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

Kylie Jenner and the American-French actor, Timothee Chalamet went public with their romance at Beyonce’s concert last week.

Kylie shares two children with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Their daughter Stormi was born in 2018, and their son Aire was welcomed in February 2022.

Before engaging in an on-off romantic relationship with the Houston-bred rapper, Kylie dated rapper Tyga. Timothee previously dated Lily-Rose Depp, who is now romancing music artist 070 Shake.

