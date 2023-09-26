Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Controversial Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has told President William Ruto to take time to listen to Kenyans, saying the ground is hostile.

Venting on X, Ngunyi noted that Ruto was popular abroad but seemed to be making enemies at home.

“Dear Ruto, take time to listen to Kenyans, the ground is hostile, and dishing out development at Uhuru Park will not help you. You are talking to yourself. You are popular abroad but at home, we are hostile,” Ngunyi tweeted.

A year after he came to power, Ruto has made more than eight visits to European countries. Among the countries the Head of State has visited include the US, France, Switzerland, Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.

US President Joe Biden, while making his remarks before the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, announced that when the country appealed for help to restore order in Haiti, President Ruto promptly offered to send 1,000 police officers, and the entire Assembly clapped.

However, back at home things have not been rosy as Kenyans have been complaining about the high cost of living with a section of the public clashing with his ministers.

Trade CS Moses Kuri and David Ndii were on the spot after the former told Kenyans to drill their own wells if they felt the price of fuel was too high.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was forced to caution the Kuria and Ndii due to their social media rants, urging them to exercise caution and humility when addressing the people of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.