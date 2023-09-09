Saturday, September 9, 2023 – A nosy man recorded some slay queens eating boiled eggs outside XS Millionaire Club – a high-end club along Baricho Road, and mocked them.
They were eating the boiled eggs after spending the night in the club setting fake standards with expensive drinks.
“Kwa club mnasumbua na Martell asubuhi mnakula mayai” he was heard mocking them as he recorded the video.
Such slay queens pretend to be high-class ladies in high-end clubs but most of them live in bedsitters in Eastlands.
They camp in high-end clubs to look for rich men while setting fake standards.
Watch the hilarious video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
This are the lost sheep’s without a farmer,it’s good to enjoy life,eat healthy and enjoy material things in life but what about the future,The future is our present for the next generation. It’s our duty and our total responsibility to leave a good deed from our gifts. The way we live our present will lead to a good gift or the worst of nightmares for generations to come youths of today don’t understand time doesn’t wait and it’s a nightmare for young men and women who simply don’t think everything has it’s own time,without good moral and respect to the society there is no going forward your doomed,by the age 25 years you must know where your going,27 to 28 years you have a wife with one child working even though things and life will be tough you must be tougher enough,by the age of 35 you must be successful many don’t know the meaning of successful it’s not about having lots of money it’s about having a farm,your own house your child is grown up may in a university and by the age of 45 years you plan for your retirement and enjoy life with your grand children and by the age of 65 years with your wife or husband your successful my be you have your own business creating employments for the next generation you don’t have to be beggars asking for odd jobs because you new where your going and your successful,young men and women if you’re working your among the successful people by the age of 65 years be wise stop partying time doesn’t wait it keeps on ticking it’s a nightmare young generation but it’s never to late pull up your socks and hurry up, why many people fail is because they don’t know where they are going.