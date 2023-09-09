Saturday, September 9, 2023 – A nosy man recorded some slay queens eating boiled eggs outside XS Millionaire Club – a high-end club along Baricho Road, and mocked them.

They were eating the boiled eggs after spending the night in the club setting fake standards with expensive drinks.

“Kwa club mnasumbua na Martell asubuhi mnakula mayai” he was heard mocking them as he recorded the video.

Such slay queens pretend to be high-class ladies in high-end clubs but most of them live in bedsitters in Eastlands.

They camp in high-end clubs to look for rich men while setting fake standards.

Watch the hilarious video.

