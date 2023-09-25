Monday, September 25, 2023 – Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant made her runway debut on Friday, September 22, as she walked the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week.

Her proud mom Vanessa Bryant, 41, watched on from the front row as she hit the catwalk with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Natalia, 20 looked all stunning while modelling a chic black dress with angular shoulders that showed off her long legs.

Her look was accessorized with two gold and black statement rings as well as a pair of matching earrings. She also carried a shiny patent leather Versace handbag to complete her looks.