Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Renowned Kenyan comedian, Eric Omondi, has advised Lang’áta Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalangó to apologize to Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

In an interview with Radio 47 on Friday, Omondi told Jalang’o to also apologise to Lang’ata residents, the ODM party, and God.

“What I would like to advise Jalang’o is, he should wake up early, get ready, have his breakfast, get into his car and head to Baba Raila Amollo Odinga, kneel before him, and ask for forgiveness,” he said.

“After that, he should go back to parliament, ask for forgiveness from the voters and then head to church so that he can ask for forgiveness from God as well as the ODM members.”

Omondi said if Jalang’o does not go before those he is supposed to apologise to, then he should forget about prospering.

When asked if he would vie for Lang’ata’s seat in case of Jalang’o’s dismissal, he said the voice of the people is the voice of God.

He said he does not want a situation where the MP will give up the Lang’ata seat since he will have let him down.

Jalang’o is among five ODM lawmakers who were expelled early this month over what the party termed as gross misconduct and going to bed with President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST