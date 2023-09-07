Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Kisumu County Senator, Prof. Tom Ojienda has broken his silence after he was expelled from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party on Wednesday.

Ojienda and 4 other lawmakers were expelled the Raila Odinga-led party after being accused of gross misconduct and working with President William Ruto.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Ojienda stated that he has no apology and vowed to continue working with the Head of State.

“My party has today expelled me for working with His Excellency President William Ruto. I have no apology and will continue to work with the President,” Ojienda said.

Ojienda was expelled alongside Lang’ata MP Felix Jalang’o, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda, and Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo.

The ODM NEC accused the five leaders of advancing the interest of rival outfits and opposing lawful decisions made by the ODM party organs which is a violation of the ODM party constitution.

The ODM NEC said the five are deemed to have resigned from the party and directed their names to be removed from the party register.

