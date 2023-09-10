Sunday, September 10, 2023 – Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Onyango Alai, has urged President William Ruto to resign and hand over power to ‘President Raila Odinga’ because he has failed Kenyans in the one year he has been in power.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Alai, who is one of the ardent followers of Raila Odinga, said Ruto has simply failed and should hand over to the real people’s president.

“The only honourable thing they can do is to tender a resignation today and give it to President Raila Odinga. That way, we will take them seriously,” Alai said.

Asked why the controversial opinion, Alai explained that Ruto’s government was failing to implement policies and keep the country afloat.

He said President Ruto’s Cabinet secretaries have also failed to dispense their duties and handle what the ministries expect.

“The country’s power system is not stable. We are fumbling with education.

“ICT ministry is in shambles. The health minister spends 70% of her time talking about other ministries.

“The National Treasury is a complete failure. The shilling is crushing,” he claimed.

