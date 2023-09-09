Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that he will shift his focus to good conduct certificate services after initiating reforms at Nyayo House geared at clearing the passport backlog that has attracted criticism from Kenyans nationwide.

Speaking at Nyayo House after an impromptu visit, the CS acknowledged that Kenyans have been experiencing a number of challenges in accessing the service overseen by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The CS stated that following numerous complaints from Kenyans, he was adamant about ensuring Kenyans receive their certificates without any incidences of graft.

Kindiki divulged that he was already in talks with DCI Director Mohamed Amin.

“We have started the DCI to ensure that the system is returned to order,” he stated.

The CS emphasised that the reforms at Nyayo House will go on until the menace at the Immigration department is stamped out.

He further revealed that more officials would be apprehended in the coming days, in connection with the rot at Nyayo House, as they ensure that the passport backlog is not witnessed again.

Kindiki intimated that four officials who were apprehended last week would know their fate in the coming days after a review by various agencies.

In the Nyayo House reforms, Kindiki banned loitering at Nyayo House, citing that unscrupulous officials had been taking advantage of the long queues to swindle Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.