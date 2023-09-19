Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has broken his silence over enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings being witnessed in the country.

In a statement yesterday, Kindiki assured Kenyans that the government will not tolerate extrajudicial killings.

He noted that enforced disappearances are a violation of the Constitution and other international laws.

“The Government of Kenya does not condone extrajudicial killings. Such killings are not only illegal but a violation of the Constitution and other International laws. Days of enforced disappearances are long gone,” he said.

This comes even as President William Ruto’s operatives kidnapped former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga and released him after Raila Odinga’s intervention.

Maina’s abduction preceded another kidnapping of sugar baron Jaswant Rai whom Ruto threatened to send to ‘heaven’

At the same time, Kindiki said the government would do everything possible to make it easier for security officers to carry out their mandate of protecting citizens and property.

“The Government will go out of its way to facilitate security officers to execute their mandate in protecting citizens and their property, by availing modern equipment to protect them against armed criminals and combat complex security challenges,” he stated.

Kindiki’s statement comes days after the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) reported that over one hundred and twenty-eight extrajudicial cases were recorded in Kenya between October 2022 and August 2023.

The unit noted an increase in enforced disappearances and human rights violations during Ruto’s first eleven months in power, compared to the period between 1 October 2021 and 30 September 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST