Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi has said the move by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki and his Roads and Transport counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen to storm offices in their ministries is a sign of a failed government.

In a social media post on Sunday, Ahmednasir said the actions of the two CSs indicate that the government is not able to serve the common mwananchi.

“When you have two senior Cabinet Secretaries storming offices and work stations of clerks in their ministries and addressing mundane issues of driver’s licenses, logbooks, police clearance certificates, passports, issues routinely handled by entry-level clerks in the ministries then you sadly realise that the system is broken,” he said.

Ahmednasir said it is not the work of the ministers to make sure services are offered to the common man yet there are those in charge on the ground.

He said it is time the pressing but trivial issues of Wanjiku are addressed.

He said between the minister and the clerks, there are at least 15 levels of officers who are supposed to address the matter.

“What time will the ministers have to address important issues like the bypasses that were completed without critical components and which officials and Chinese contractors “chewed” billions during the Uhuru Administration and the lawlessness,” the lawyer said.

He also raised concerns over the bribery allegations pitting the transport sector.

“In every two hundred meters in Nairobi is two to three policemen manning roadblocks in the name of traffic control but collecting taxes not authorised by Parliament in the 2023/24 budget yet there is insecurity in some parts of Kenya.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.