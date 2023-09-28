Thursday, September 28, 2023– National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah has attacked two Kalenjin community lawmakers, accusing them of discussing the transformation of Bomet Woman Representative, Linet Toto.

When she was elected in Parliament in August last year, Toto looked emaciated and more of a village girl but one year later, she looks like a city slay queen who had been feeding on cerelac and milk only.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Wednesday, Ichung’wah sought the protection of the Speaker after he accused Konoin MP, Brighton Yegon and his Bomet Central counterpart, Richard Kilel of discussing Toto‘s body transformation.

“Honourable Speaker, if you can protect me from the member for Konoin Brighton Yegon and the member for Bomet Central, they are behaving as if we are in college, you could hear the way they are laughing.”

“I hear they are discussing the transformation of honourable Toto but we must protect Toto from honourable Brighton and Kilel and especially that laughter from Brighton. I wanted them to listen,” Ichung’wah jokingly said.

