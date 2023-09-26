Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian changed her look as she posed in a gritty new photoshoot with very short, spiky black hair.

The 42-year-old mother of four shared shots from the Muses issue of CR Fashion Book for its 10-year anniversary on her Instagram page on Monday night, September 25.

She captioned it;, “Crazy I was on the 1st cover and now 10 years later still inspired by @carineroitfeld. I love you 🩶 Thank you for having me. @crfashionbook.”

In the cover image, Kardashian stares straight ahead while wearing spiky hair, unique cat-eye glasses, and a white t-shirt with some dirt marks visible on the front. Other photos show Kardashian lounging on a couch with a cigarette and smeared makeup and holding a lit match in black lingerie.

The magazine also shared the photos celebrating the issue’s release.

Introducing Kardashian in the accompanying caption, CR Fashion Book wrote that she “is the barrier-breaking muse of this generation redefining what it means to inspire.”