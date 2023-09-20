Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Reality show star, Kim Kardashian has reportedly began a new friendship with NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr.

Insiders told TMZ that while Kim is not seriously dating anyone at the moment, she’s absolutely open to finding love again if she finds the right person.

She is strictly friends with Odell Beckham and they’ve got a few mutual friends in common. They reportedly started hanging out after the NFL star and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood split.

The two actually broke up at the beginning of this year. Beckham and Wood welcomed their son, Zydn, in February 2022.

Beckham is currently a wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens. He played for the L.A. Rams in 2021. Kim went to a couple of the team’s games, at one point taking her son, Saint, to celebrate his birthday.

Kim’s been publicly single since she and Pete split in August 2022 after about 9 months together and she’s been super busy as of late, balancing her life as a mom, and owner of a multi-billion-dollar brand in SKIMS.