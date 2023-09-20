Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Kim Kardashian is reportedly in the ‘early stages of dating NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. who’s more than a decade younger than her.

The 42-year-old reality star will be adding an A-list NFL star to her long dating history.

People reported that Kim and Odell Beckham Jr., 30, have started seeing each other.

An insider said the couple “are hanging out,” and they have been getting to know each other.

Other sources claim that Odell and his long-time girlfriend Lauren Wood have called it quits. They welcomed a child, Zydn, together in February 2022.

The Hulu star, 42, shares four children North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim has dated other football players including Reggie Bush who she dated from 2007 to 2010.

She also dated Dallas Cowboys football player Miles Austin in 2010.

The U.S. Sun spoke to Kim’s representative, and they said that the Hulu star and the famous athlete “are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common.”

Kim is not “seriously dating anyone,” the rep added.

Fans on Reddit have dubbed the couple “Kodell,” and a lot of The Kardashians fans have strong opinions on the potential relationship.

One said: “Just in time for the new season, it’s getting so predictable.”

Another added: “I think this could be a fun fling for her. I don’t know that I’d take him seriously but he looks like a very involved dad.

“Hopefully, Kanye will leave her alone if they go public. I can imagine it’s difficult to find someone to be open with after what he did to Pete.”

A third shared “You’d think they’d come up with new tactics by now to get attention for the show. It’s the same old fake relationships all the time.”