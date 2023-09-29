Friday, September 29, 2023 – Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian engaged in an ugly feud in the latest episode of Hulu’s, The Kardashians.

The sisters’ ongoing dispute from the last season over Dolce and Gabbana carried on during the recent episode which turned into a heated argument.

The family drama first started when Kim agreed to do a campaign with Dolce and Gabbana which styled Kourtney’s entire wedding with Travis Barker.

During the episode, the sisters lashed out at each other on a phone call.

Kourtney claimed that Kim got jealous of her as she was the centre of attention at her wedding.

“You cannot stand someone else being the centre of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there till the second you left… you couldn’t be happy for me, you couldn’t be happy that I was the centre of attention,” Kourtney, 44, said.

Kim, 42, denied this, saying, “Why you hate me so much… I was so happy for you… you have a serious vendetta. You hate us, you’re a different person, we all talk about it.”

Kourtney confessed in the episode that she feels the happiest being away from her family and her sister.

“I have a happy life and that happiness comes when I get the f*** away from you guys. Specifically, you,” Kourtney stated.

Kim then dragged Kourtney’s friends and kids into it. The Skims founder told her elder sister that even her friends and children complain about her.

Watch the video below.

Kim and Kourtney stay eating each other tf up 😭😭😭😭😭😭✌️✌️#TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/MWeDqRnQLm — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) September 28, 2023