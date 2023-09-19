Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Kilifi cult leader Paul Mackenzie’s lawyer Wycliffe Makasembo now claims his life is in danger after he was reportedly mugged by unknown people.

Makasembo who appeared in court for the mention of his client’s case told Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda that he was losing his eyesight after his eyes were splashed with unknown chemicals.

“I am requesting an adjournment to allow me to seek treatment after an unknown chemical was poured onto my face. I am slowly losing my eyesight following a mugging incident on Sunday,” he told the court.

Mackenzie alongside his aides had been arraigned before the court yesterday following the completion of their 90 days detention at the Shimo La Tewa GK Prison.

“I was mugged for my role in representing Mackenzie and his aides. I am so weak I cannot talk, I cannot stand. I need time to seek advanced medical treatment,” he noted.

He further informed the court that during the incident that has since been reported to police, he also lost his mobile phone.

“I am hereby requesting for an adjournment and I am slowly losing my energy. I need time to consult experts on what transpired, I am too weak to comment on any proceedings in the court today,” he said.

Mackenzie faces terrorism charges over the deaths of more than 300 people found buried in what has been dubbed the “Shakahola forest massacre.”

