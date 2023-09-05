Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Willie Kamau was among those who voted for William Ruto and celebrated his win.

He has been praising Ruto on his timeline until recently.

His business is almost collapsing due to tough economic times.

He claims that getting a customer is like a miracle.

He is contemplating closing his business.

Netizens are trolling him badly and reminding him that choices have consequences.

