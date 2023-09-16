Saturday, September 16, 2023 – An X user is pleading for help after goons reportedly invaded their family property in Kiambu and tried to occupy it.

The goons were accompanied by rogue police officers, including Tigoni OCPD and the OCS.

The senior cops supervised as the goons jumped through the gate to gain access to the property.

The court had issued an order barring an auctioneer from evicting the family until a case involving the contentious property is heard and determined.

However, the auctioneer hired goons to invade the property while being protected by cops.

