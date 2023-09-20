Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her skin cancer journey after she was diagnosed with a “rare” melanoma.

The 39-year-old reality star took to her social media accounts to share photos about the tumour removed from her face and the indentation it left, which she has begun to fill.

In October 2022, Khloe took to social media to explain that the bandages on her face were due to an immediate operation to remove a cancerous bump which turned out to be melanoma.

In the latest update to her followers, Khloe shared a photo taken with doctors that helped fill the indention left from her tumour removal surgery.

Her caption read: “My Armenian Tribe. Master L has been helping me with my indention on my cheek from the tumor I had removed and she has done WONDERS!!!

“It will always be something we have to fill due to the mass but she has a magic wand if you ask me.”

In a separate slide, she wrote: “For those who do not know I had a skin cancer scare on my face.”

She called Beverly Hills surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, her “angel” and added that he ‘is out of this world fabulous!’

Khloe added: “Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f***ing stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible. Thank you so much, Garth! You know I adore you.”

The mother of two shared a throwback snap of the spot on her face that she had assumed had been a stubborn pimple for months – but later discovered was cancerous.

“We started here. This small spec of as melanoma…Yes that tiny dot that I thought was a pimple for almost a year.” She then showed the aftermath of the removal of the tumor which was stitched up on her cheek.

She explained, “I know this looks crazy and pretty massive, which it was, but for all good reason @garthmd made sure to protect the stitches and make sure everything was flat as possible so there was no stretching of the scar, incision area, and we tried to avoid keloiding as much as possible…He’s just the best.”

Khloe then uploaded a close-up selfie to show the indention on her cheek after removing the cancerous bump.

She shared another close-up image of her indention and revealed that she “waited over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is safe.”

The Good American founder then uploaded a collage of photos that had been taken during her journey and encouraged her fans to, “Be consistent with your skin cancer checks! No one is exempt.”

She also gave a few before-and-after shots upon getting fillers into her indention after removing the tumor.

“I look insane in these pics but I’m just so happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha! I don’t even know how else to word this,” Khloe wrote.