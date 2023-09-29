Friday, September 29, 2023 – Khloe Kardashian has disclosed that her 30s have been “torture”.

The 39-year-old explained that she is looking forward to turning 40 because the past decade has not been favourable for her.

During the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian told her family, “Most people are scared to turn 40. I have hated… every day of my 30s has been agony, like what the fuck?”

She went on to say, “Of course, I’ve had some incredible moments in my 30s. I mean, I have two beautiful kids, I have great, great moments. This has nothing to do with that. Besides that, though, every other day has been f***ing torture.”

She then revealed that she is excited for her 40s: “I’m pumped. I’m ready. I’m actually pissed I’m only turning 39 this year.”

Khloe Kardashian has had some ups and downs in her relationships in her 30s.

She ended her marriage to Lamar Odom and started a relationship with NBA superstar, Tristan Thompson, 32, who cheated on her multiple times.

Watch her speak in the video below.