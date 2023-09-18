Monday, September 18, 2023 – Kakamega County Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has asked President William Ruto to sack Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and his Energy and Petroleum counterpart, Davis Chirchir over the skyrocketing fuel prices.

Khalwale, who spoke on Saturday, said the President should sack the two CSs for misleading the government regarding fuel prices.

“President Ruto, I want to tell you today from Kakamega, that the people you have given jobs have put you in trouble.

“The Minister for Trade and Energy and your economic advisors.

“They must tell us what they meant by that they are buying fuel from the government to government, but now things are worse, you sack people so that the cost of fuel can come down,” Khalwale said.

The Senate Majority Whip faulted the parties for the recent increase in fuel prices to a record high of Sh 211.64 for Super Petrol, Sh 201 for Diesel and Sh 202.13 for Kerosene per litre

The outspoken lawmaker said the CSs and economic advisors should serve and protect the Kenyan citizens from any adverse economic conditions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST