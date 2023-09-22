Friday, September 22, 2023 – Senator Boni Khalwale has responded to Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s apology which appeared to be sarcastic.

Speaking during an interview, Khalwale said that Kuria never issued any apology, saying that every tone in that statement was sarcasm.

The Kakamega Senator mentioned that he would not keep quiet while the likes of CS Kuria were insulting Kenyans instead of serving them.

“I refuse to respond to Moses Kuria because I am an independent leader and cannot be remote-controlled. The tone in his apology was nothing but sarcasm.

“We were never elected to insult Kenyans or show them the middle finger,” Khalwale stated.

The Trade CS has in the recent past clashed with the public after telling Kenyans to drill their own wells if they felt the price of fuel was too high.

He again maintained that the prices of fuel would constantly increase by Sh10 until February next year on grounds of global events that would have an impact on fuel.

However, Kuria appeared to take a swipe at Khalwale and his ‘master’ claiming that he had been made to understand that the prices would drop.

“Dear Kenyans. On Friday 15th September I made some comments indicating that the price of fuel is likely to go up in the coming months owing to global dynamics.

“I have since been advised by people like Dr Boni Khalwale and his master that the statement was incorrect, insensitive, and arrogant. I am made to now understand that the price will come down.

“I apologise profusely since to err is human,” Kuria tweeted.

