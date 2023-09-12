Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Kericho County Governor Eric Mutai and his deputy, Fred Kirui, have reconciled days after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua warned them against their wrangles.

Governor Mutai and Kirui buried their differences during a meeting held at Kericho International Training Centre yesterday.

The Kericho governor vowed not to engage in a war of words with his deputy at a time when they are supposed to work for the county residents.

Kirui on his part said they had wasted valuable time since being elected name-calling each other in public.

“The county residents gave us the mandate to lead you but for the last year it has been a time of name-calling among our supporters over our political differences,” said Kirui.

The reconciliation comes ahead of the planned Mashujaa Day celebrations in the county that will be presided over by President William Ruto.

On Friday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua called for a truce between Mutai and Kirui, saying their differences were affecting service delivery in the county.

The second in command added that the conflict was an embarrassment to President William Ruto, and if unresolved, measures would be taken to push them out.

“You must work together the way you campaigned together. If you won’t be able and continue fighting you will be removed from office by the people. I will tell the people of Kericho that they made a mistake,” said Gachagua.

The DP also promised to invite the two leaders for a meeting in Nyeri to mediate them and help settle their issues.

