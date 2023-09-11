Monday, September 11, 2023 – Kenyans working abroad face a mandatory deduction to go towards the Kenya Migrant Workers Welfare Fund in new proposals that are aimed at addressing the migrant workers’ needs.

In the proposal by President William Ruto, through the Ministry of Labour, all Kenyans working abroad will be registered to the Fund for the deductions and help the government monitor the workers as they address their needs.

The Ministry argues that the Fund will act as a Relief Fund for workers in cases of medical emergencies and/or when they are stranded overseas.

Families of migrant workers will also benefit from the Fund in cases when the principal contributor dies.

The exact amount for deductions is yet to be set by the government even as the legislation establishing the fund is expected to be made public in the coming days.

Notably, CS Florence Bore in March revealed that the proposals for the Fund were in top gear even as the government seeks to address numerous challenges that have been faced by migrant workers over time.

She detailed that over four million Kenyans were working abroad, noting that the reforms would come in handy in streamlining the sector.

The Fund will also be established in line with the Labor Migration Policy 2023 which was approved by Cabinet real in the year.

Occasionally, Kenyan migrant workers have been stranded when facing health-related issues or mistreatment from their bosses especially those from the Gulf region.

This has seen Kenyans being forced to raise funds to bring their relatives back to Kenya.

With the new proposals, the government is set to boost the kitty which could probably run to billions, owing to monthly remittances that have been witnessed from Kenyans working abroad.

As of July, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) estimated that Kenyans abroad had sent home over Ksh350 billion in 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST