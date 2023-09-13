Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndungu, is proposing the introduction of more taxes as President William Ruto’s administration seeks additional revenue to fund his ambitious programmes.

In the Kenya Kwanza government’s Draft Medium-term Debt Strategy for the period 2024-25 and 2026-27, the National Treasury proposes a raft of major tax changes.

Some of the highlights of the proposed tax reviews will be the harmonisation of the country’s VAT with the East African Community member states.

Most of the EAC states have VAT at 18 percent while Kenya charges 16 percent.

At the same time, the National Treasury is proposing to put alcoholic beverages and cigarettes on the radar again with excise duty after a short reprieve.

The government did not impose additional taxes on the products under the Finance Act, 2023.

Excise rate for filtered cigarettes, non-filtered cigarettes, and other tobacco products will be harmonised while excise duty on alcohol will be pegged on alcohol content

Kenyans have until October 6, 2023, to submit comments on the proposals from the Treasury.

The Kenyan DAILY POST