Friday, September 15, 2023 – Kenyans across the political divide have emotionally remembered former President Uhuru Kenyatta who constantly warned them against electing William Ruto as President of Kenya.

Just before he retired, Uhuru urged Kenyans to vote for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the president instead of Ruto whom he termed as a political conman and a thief.

“Wenzangu wa Bungoma, msicheze na moto. Si mmecheza na moto na mmeumia? Mnataka kurudi kwa moto ama mnataka kuokoka? Njia ya kuokoka ni Baba (Raila). (My people of Bungoma don’t play with fire. You have played with fire and suffered. The only way to get redemption is through Raila,)” Uhuru told Bungoma residents weeks before the 2022 presidential election.

However, Millions of Kenyans went against Uhuru’s advice and voted for Ruto, who is currently choking them with high taxes and no tangible development.

On Thursday, Ruto’s regime increased the prices of fuel by an unprecedented margin with prices of petrol retailing at Sh 211, diesel at Sh 200, and Kerosene at Sh 204 in Nairobi.

Here is a video of Uhuru, who is famously known as Son of Jomo, warning Kenyans against electing Ruto and his cabal of thieves.

