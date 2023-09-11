Monday, September 11, 2023 – Following numerous complaints from consumers across the country regarding high electricity prices, Kenyans have enjoyed reduced power token prices in the last two months, after Kenya Power initiated price cuts.

Prior to these changes, Kenyans were vocally expressing concerns about the value they were getting for their money.

A spot check revealed that, for Ksh1,000, consumers are now receiving 37.61 units in the month of September.

This marks an improvement from the previous month of August when the same amount would only fetch 31.15 units.

Moreover, for Ksh100, electricity consumers in September are now being awarded 3.76 units, compared to 3.67 units in August and 3.59 units in July.

Token prices have recently decreased, a development coinciding with a statement from Kenya Power’s CEO, Joseph Siror, asserting that electricity presently stands as the most affordable energy source in Kenya.

This reduction in token prices is noteworthy, considering that Kenya Power had introduced new tariffs in April, initially raising concerns among Kenyans that prices might surge by as much as 78 per cent.

During discussions with the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Kenya Power declared its intention to eliminate subsidies designed to cushion low-income households.

This marked the first instance since 2018 that the power transmission company was adjusting power tariffs upwards.

At the time, President William Ruto assured Kenyans that the removal of subsidies would not lead to an increase in token prices.

“I want to assure the country that there will be no additional charges today or going into the future on electricity bills to the people of Kenya,” the President stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST