Friday, September 15, 2023 – A section of Kenyans on Twitter have asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to organize anti-government protests to send President William Ruto’s regime home.

This is after the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the cost of Super Petrol to Ksh211.64, Diesel to Ksh200.99, and Kerosene to ksh202.61 per litre in Nairobi.

Kenyans in their reactions on the X page asked Raila Odinga to call for street protests over the high fuel prices.

Even others who have never participated in anti-government protests assured the ODM leader they would participate.

According to those in favour of the mass action, they argued that it was only Raila who could save Kenyans from the high fuel prices announced by EPRA.

Here are some comments from angry Kenyans begging Raila Odinga to call anti-government protests.

“Let’s all make noise until Baba Raila Odinga hears because he’s the only man who can save us from this EPRA fule manenoz. Let’s all make noise!,” Omwamba wrote.

“Raila Odinga don’t keep quiet this time. Kenyans are suffering. This is unacceptable!!,” JaLoka wrote.

“Weuh, where is Raila Odinga?, It’s time for 50 million Kenyans to go for Maandamano, Kindly Baba come out! Come out! The Republic of Kenya is now the Republic of Taxmenistan,” Kijana wa Macha wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST