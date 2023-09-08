Friday, September 8, 2023 – A randy Kenyan woman went live on TikTok and shamelessly bragged that she was having morning sex with someone’s husband.

She hid his face and let viewers only hear his voice.

She further praised his bedroom prowess and confessed that he is a bull in bed.

They reportedly went for 9 rounds during the morning session.

“Amenit***mba vizuri,” she confessed.

The live video was watched by hundreds of Tiktokers.

TikTok is facing intense scrutiny across the world due to explicit content shared on the platform.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.