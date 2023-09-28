Monday, September 28, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei has said President William Ruto didn’t make an error when he authorised sending of 1000 police officers to Haiti to deal with criminal gangs that have made the country ungovernable.

In a statement on Thursday, the senator stated that the Kenya Police could easily handle the gangs and restore normalcy in the Caribbean country because they ‘effectively’ handled the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya anti-government protests.

Cherargei also congratulated the officers as they embarked on their peace mission to restore normalcy in the violence-stricken country.

“On Kenya’s peace mission in Haiti is welcomed. The Kenya Police can easily handle Haiti criminal gangs because they vanquished the Azimio-OKA illegal protests/maandamano thoroughly until the entire world noticed their effectiveness and efficiency in handling lawlessness,” the senator wrote.

“Congratulations to Kenya Police Service as you serve our Haitian brothers & our Prayers go with you. Utumishi kwa wote!” he added.

