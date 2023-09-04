Monday, September 4, 2023 – The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) may regret donating Sh1 million to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s spouse, Pastor Dorcas.

This is after Raila Odinga’s ODM MP questioned KPA’s move to give taxpayers’ money to Pastor Dorcas, saying it was akin to legalizing corruption.

In a statement yesterday, Homa Bay MP Peter Kaluma wondered which kitty KPA removed the money to donate to Pastor Dorcas Rigathi’s office.

The ODM MP pointed out that such donations normalize corruption, adding that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is sleeping on its job.

“From which kitty? This is how corruption is normalized.

“Anyway, EACC Kenya is now a Prayer Centre only harassing opposition leaders to join the government,” Kaluma tweeted.

KPA donated the money on Friday, September 1 during a medical camp organized by OSDP in Mombasa County.

“KPA has donated one million shillings towards this noble initiative, which is part of the authority’s cooperate social responsibility of addressing health issues in the society.

“Our contribution may be a drop in the ocean noting the great need to rescue the boy child in the grassroots,” KPA General Manager Edward Kamau announced.

Pastor Dorcas appreciated the funding from KPA, saying it would help to bring change to the boy child program.

“Everyone working and volunteering has made this dream and vision of a rehabilitated and empowered boy child easier and bringing it to reality through partnerships and collaborations.

“Thank you, KPA for the money you have given that will continue to help bring change to our children,” said Pastor Dorcas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST