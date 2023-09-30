Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has expressed confidence that the 1000 police officers who will be sent to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission will restore peace.

Speaking on Friday during a meeting at the Kenya School of Government between senior police officers and the head of the public service, Felix Koskei, Koome said his officers are ready for the task ahead.

The police boss said they had never failed at any duty, adding that they would be successful in Haiti, too, as he asked the police to be prepared.

“Yes, we’re going to Haiti. We will lead this mission. We have never failed. Even there we are going to succeed,” Koome said.

President William Ruto has already authorized the sending of police officers and he is only waiting for a go-ahead from the United Nations Security Council which is funding the officers who will be sent to the war-torn Caribbean country.

