Friday, September 8, 2023 – A senior recruitment officer attached to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has raised concerns over clueless recruits showing up to join the force.

Speaking to the press in Narok yesterday, the officer noted that the county had recorded a lower turnout compared to previous recruitment drives.

He further revealed that the few candidates who showed up for the exercise lacked the necessary documents and were unaware of the mandatory requirements to join the force.

Consequently, the team had to send the recruits away to fetch the necessary documents.

“We noticed that most of the candidates were not aware of the documents that they were supposed to come with. Immediately we arrived here at 6:00 am, we alerted them to go and fetch them (documents),” stated the officer.

“It seems that the information trickled down well. As a senior recruiting officer, I would like to request local administration and leaders that whenever we have such an exercise, it is good to ensure that at every level. the population is well advised.”

Due to the low turnout, some centers have resorted to easing the tough recruitment requirements.

In Naivasha, recruiting officers no longer consider teeth discoloration as a hindrance to recruitment, thereby opening the opportunity for hundreds of youth to join the KDF.

Lieutenant Colonel Pius Leshan, who was in charge of the exercise, indicated that most of the candidates had passed all the other tests and were just being held back by their discoloured teeth.

The qualification tests included; physical, mental, age, and academic examinations.

“KDF conducts a thorough security and identity check on all the recruits to tame infiltration into the service by indoctrinated officers with ill intentions for the country,” the recruiter stated.

