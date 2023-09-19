Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Popular actress Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress and her husband Philip Karanja have parted ways.

The two released a joint statement on their respective instastories and confirmed that their marriage has crumbled.

“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and are separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” wrote Kate.

Phil also shared similar sentiments on his handles.

He said that despite their separation, they still remain friends and business partners.

“Hii ni mambo ya watu wawili, but allow us to add you to the group chat kidogo, so we can proceed with our lives bila story mob.

“Kate and I remain as friends, co-parents and business partners,” wrote Phil.

It is alleged that infidelity is the main cause of their breakup.

Phil discovered that Kate was cheating on him with multiple men, including foreign film directors in South Africa.

They parted ways not long after Kate returned from the Netflix trip to Capetown, South Africa in April.

He had noticed some odd behaviours from his wife whenever she went on these trips.

Despite the circumstances, for the sake of their two children, the once-beloved couple has reportedly agreed to do everything possible to maintain a harmonious environment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.