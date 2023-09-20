Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Five months ago, Kevin Mwaniki Wangai hit and killed a rider along James Gichuru Road while reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

He escaped after causing the death of the rider but he was later arrested after eyewitnesses recorded his car’s number plate and charged at Kibera Law Courts.

Over the weekend, the killer motorist was involved in a grisly road accident.

He died on the spot alongside his daughter after his Prado, the same car that knocked down the rider, was involved in a fatal crash.

His baby mama escaped the accident with injuries and is currently recuperating in hospital.

His death has caught the attention of netizens.

